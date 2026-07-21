Chief Minister congratulates Prime Minister Burnham

The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, has written to Andy Burnham to congratulate him on his appointment as Prime Minister.

On behalf of the Government and British people of Gibraltar, Mr Picardo wished Mr Burnham every success as he takes on his role, and emphasised the strength of the relationship that is enjoyed between the Governments of Gibraltar and of the United Kingdom.

Mr Picardo reiterated the importance of this close working relationship as both parties work to ensure that the full potential of the UK-EU Treaty in respect of Gibraltar is realised, as the implementation period takes shape.

The Chief Minister reminded the Prime Minister that he will always receive a warm welcome to Gibraltar and that he can count on the full support and friendship of the Government and people of Gibraltar throughout his term in Office.