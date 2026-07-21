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Tue 21st Jul, 2026

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Local News

Childline Gibraltar and GibSams launch joint helpline campaign

By Chronicle Staff
21st July 2026

Childline Gibraltar and GibSams have launched a joint awareness campaign bringing together four free and confidential helplines supporting people across Gibraltar.

The campaign, titled “Together, We’ve Got Gibraltar Covered”, aims to make it easier for people of all ages to find appropriate support.

It is the first time the two charities have worked together specifically to raise awareness of the helplines they operate, although they have previously collaborated on individual projects and campaigns.

The services promoted by the initiative are Childline Gibraltar on 8008, for children and young people up to the age of 18 and adults concerned about a child; Teenline on 8009, for young people aged 11 to 18; GibSams on 116123, for adults aged 18 and over; and GibSilver on 8000, for people aged 55 and over.

Each helpline is staffed by trained listeners and provides a non-judgemental space for people experiencing mental health difficulties, feeling overwhelmed or needing someone to talk to.

A campaign poster listing the four services is being distributed in schools, workplaces and community spaces, as well as through online platforms.

The charities said the initiative was intended to provide reassurance as the expected implementation of new arrangements between Gibraltar, Spain and Europe brings changes for individuals, families, workers and businesses.

Although the helplines are being promoted together, Childline Gibraltar and GibSams remain independent charities with separate operating models.

Each service is independently managed and no information is shared between the organisations.

The campaign also encourages members of the public to save, share and display the poster to help increase awareness of the support available.

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