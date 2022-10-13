Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 13th Oct, 2022

Chief Minister holds reception following Operation London Bridge

By Chronicle Staff
13th October 2022

When Queen Elizabeth II died last month, Operation London Bridge was set into motion to ensure the security and organisation of public mourning events.

Involved within that Operation were Gibraltar’s Armed Forces and Essential Services.

The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, hosted a teatime reception at the Convent earlier this week to thank the Armed Forces and Essential Services for their participation in Operation London Bridge in Gibraltar.

Also present were the officers of the Royal Gibraltar Police who represented Gibraltar's support for the Metropolitan Police in London during the funeral events of the Late Queen Elizabeth II.

