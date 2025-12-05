Chief Minister recovering at home after eye surgery in Jerez

Chief Minister Fabian Picardo is recovering at home in Gibraltar after undergoing surgery in a hospital in Jerez for a detached retina.

In a post on social media, Mr Picardo said he was back home being cared for by his partner Anna and starting a 14-day recovery period, during which he must lie on his left side.

He revealed that swift action had been crucial in preventing serious damage to his sight, crediting Health Minister Gemma Arias Vasquez for insisting he seek urgent medical advice and the Gibraltar Health Authority for reacting immediately.

Although he initially returned to his office, he said he had not wanted to believe the potential consequences of his symptoms.

Mr Picardo used the post to urge people to seek immediate medical attention if they experience similar warning signs.

He wrote: “If you see flashes, your vision blurs and you see black spots, get seen to immediately! Leaving it risks blindness!”

He said he had received “excellent treatment” at HLA Jerez Hospital and that the procedure “seems to have gone well”, although his vision remains limited for now as he begins his recovery.

During his absence, Deputy Chief Minister Joseph Garcia will fill in for Mr Picardo.

Mr Picardo said he was “genuinely sorry” he would be unable to attend the ceremony on Sunday at which Monsignor Charles Azzopardi will be ordained Bishop, adding that he would follow events on GBC.

He thanked his team and the many people who had contacted him with messages of support, adding he could not wait to be back in the office.