Fri 18th Nov, 2022

Childline Gibraltar publishes its Anniversary Photobook

Pic by Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
18th November 2022

To mark its 16th anniversary, Childline Gibraltar has published an Anniversary Photobook which provides an insight into the charity's extensive expansion since its formation in 2006.

The book contains high quality images of many of the people who have supported Childline during those years - the volunteers, the staff and those who have provided all the necessary backing.

The Anniversary Photobook is being sold as a fundraising initiative.

Thanks to a generous donation which covers the printing costs, 100% of the book's proceeds will be used by Childline to support Gibraltar's children and young people.

Childline currently offers four services: the Helpline Service, available every day of the year, offering professional and free one to one support, the Appropriate Adult Service, available every day of the year supporting children who are arrested by the Royal Gibraltar Police or HM Customs, its early intervention programmes delivered in schools and youth clubs, and its support to families through licensed Positive Parenting programmes.

Caroline Carter, Childline's CEO said: "This book demonstrates how far the charity has come in establishing itself as a key partner in several areas of support for children and young people. The images give a unique glimpse of our work over the years and it is one of the many ways we are appealing to the public to make a significant donation to the charity to enable us to continue our important work.”

"The Childline Anniversary Book will make an excellent Christmas gift for anyone who has been part of Childline's journey and it is a great way to make a donation to charity, in return for a piece of local history. For many corporate organisations, the Photobook would makes a fabulous countertop top book for their Reception area, demonstrating their corporate social responsibility and support of local charities.”

"The book can be purchased online, and delivered locally and abroad, by contacting info@childline.gi.

Additionally, it can be purchased directly from The Arts and Crafts Association shop in Casemates and the Gibraltar Heritage Trust shop in the Piazza. It will also be on sale at the Convent Christmas Fair on Thursday 24th November 2022."

Further information about Childline's work can be found at www.childline.gi

