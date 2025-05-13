Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 13th May, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Childline Gibraltar to hold Flag Day on May 16

By Chronicle Staff
13th May 2025

Childline Gibraltar will hold its annual Flag Day on Friday, May 16, with volunteers collecting donations across town in support of the charity’s services for children and young people.

All funds raised will go towards supporting Childline Gibraltar’s work, which includes services such as its freephone Helpline and Teenline (8009), the Resilient Minds programme, Domestic Abuse Recovering Together (DART), Appropriate Adults, parenting courses, and safeguarding services.

Childline Gibraltar CEO Caroline Carter said: “In the last year, Childline responded to nearly 500 calls on our Helpline and, as a result, 10 children were identified as needing support to keep them safe from harm.”

“In addition, over 250 calls related to children's mental health problems.”

“In order to offer our vital services 365 days of the year, we need more volunteers and more money to pay for the professional training that we provide to all our volunteers and staff.”

Co-Chair of Childline Gibraltar's Trustees, Annie Green, added: “In the last year, we have expanded our reach, strengthened our services and enhanced our partnerships, all to improve the services we provide to the children and young people of Gibraltar.”

“We have developed our collaboration with Child Helpline International, Childline UK, NSPCC UK, Care for the Family UK and with the National Appropriate Adult Network UK.”

“On Friday, I hope that the people of Gibraltar will display their usual generosity and, in so doing, contribute to the many essential services that we provide.”

Anyone interested in volunteering for Childline Gibraltar can contact the charity at info@childline.gi.

Most Read

Brexit

Gib treaty negotiation ‘is not resolved yet’

Mon 12th May, 2025

Local News

Eastside project again focus of Spanish scrutiny, but what next?

Sun 11th May, 2025

Local News

Old town protected tenancies are ‘hydra-headed problem’ with sell-by date, Action for Housing says

Sun 11th May, 2025

Opinion & Analysis

Our elderly deserve better: A call for change

Sun 4th May, 2025

Local News

New civilian staff to start in RGP control room

Mon 12th May, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

13th May 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Mario Finlayson National Art Gallery marks 10th anniversary with special events

13th May 2025

Local News
ASPIRE Conference on Sustainability in the Built Environment returns for 2025

13th May 2025

Local News
Gibraltar Government announces new digital clearing and settlement framework

13th May 2025

Local News
Convent Garden open day to support local charities

13th May 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025