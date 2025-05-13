Childline Gibraltar to hold Flag Day on May 16

Childline Gibraltar will hold its annual Flag Day on Friday, May 16, with volunteers collecting donations across town in support of the charity’s services for children and young people.

All funds raised will go towards supporting Childline Gibraltar’s work, which includes services such as its freephone Helpline and Teenline (8009), the Resilient Minds programme, Domestic Abuse Recovering Together (DART), Appropriate Adults, parenting courses, and safeguarding services.

Childline Gibraltar CEO Caroline Carter said: “In the last year, Childline responded to nearly 500 calls on our Helpline and, as a result, 10 children were identified as needing support to keep them safe from harm.”

“In addition, over 250 calls related to children's mental health problems.”

“In order to offer our vital services 365 days of the year, we need more volunteers and more money to pay for the professional training that we provide to all our volunteers and staff.”

Co-Chair of Childline Gibraltar's Trustees, Annie Green, added: “In the last year, we have expanded our reach, strengthened our services and enhanced our partnerships, all to improve the services we provide to the children and young people of Gibraltar.”

“We have developed our collaboration with Child Helpline International, Childline UK, NSPCC UK, Care for the Family UK and with the National Appropriate Adult Network UK.”

“On Friday, I hope that the people of Gibraltar will display their usual generosity and, in so doing, contribute to the many essential services that we provide.”

Anyone interested in volunteering for Childline Gibraltar can contact the charity at info@childline.gi.