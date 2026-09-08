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Tue 8th Sep, 2026

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Local News

Childline marks 20 years with corporate bowling fundraiser

By Chronicle Staff
8th September 2026

Childline Gibraltar will hold a corporate bowling fundraiser at King’s Bastion Leisure Centre on Thursday, October 8, as part of events marking 20 years of supporting young people in Gibraltar.

The event will begin at 7.30pm, with participating teams asked to arrive beforehand.

Teams can include up to six players, with four bowling in each match. Each team will play three matches.

Entry costs £200 per team, with proceeds going towards Childline.

Organisers said the event would provide an opportunity for businesses to build team spirit, meet other local companies and take part in friendly competition while raising money for the charity.

The evening will also include the competition for the event shield.

Spaces are limited and teams can register through Childline Gibraltar’s online registration form at https://tinyurl.com/4h74fdx9

Childline said it was also planning its annual quiz night for November, with further details to be announced.

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