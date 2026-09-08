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Tue 8th Sep, 2026

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Local News

GASA Bathing Pavilion to remain open until September 30

Photo by Eyleen Gomez

By Chronicle Staff
8th September 2026

The GASA Bathing Pavilion will remain open until September 30 after the Gibraltar Government confirmed there would be enough lifeguards and beach attendants to staff the facility safely.

The pavilion had been due to close at the end of the official bathing season but will instead remain open from Monday, September 14, to Wednesday, September 30, inclusive.

From September 14, it will operate on a reduced weekday schedule similar to that in place at the start of the season in May.

It will open from 4pm to 8pm from Monday to Friday and from 10am to 8pm on Saturdays and Sundays.

The Government said the extension was intended to allow users to continue accessing the recreational facility during the latter part of the season.

The Minister for the Environment, Dr John Cortes, said: “The Bathing Pavilion is one of our most popular summer facilities and I know how much it is valued by those who use it, including many who rely on the access to the sea it provides. I am delighted that we have been able to keep it open until the end of September, and I am grateful to the lifeguards and beach attendants whose availability has made this possible."

For further information, members of the public can contact the Department of the Environment, Sustainability, Climate Change and Heritage on 200 71648 or at beaches.environment@gibraltar.gov.gi.

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