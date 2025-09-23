Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 23rd Sep, 2025

Childline trains new volunteers to support children in police custody

By Chronicle Staff
23rd September 2025

Childline Gibraltar has announced that 12 new volunteers have completed training to become Appropriate Adult Volunteers, enhancing the charity’s ability to support children under the age of 18 in police custody.

Appropriate Adults play a key role in ensuring that detained children are treated fairly, understand the legal process, and receive support during what can be a stressful experience, particularly when a parent or guardian is unavailable.

Chief Executive of Childline Gibraltar, Caroline Carter, said: “We are delighted to welcome these new Appropriate Adult Volunteers to the Childline team. Their commitment strengthens our mission to protect children and young people in our community and to make sure their rights and wellbeing are safeguarded at all times.”

Childline Gibraltar provides 24/7 coverage throughout the year to the Royal Gibraltar Police, Gibraltar Defence Police and HM Customs. The organisation is an affiliated member of the National Appropriate Adult Network UK.

The charity thanked PwC, Bassadone Motors and Advantage Insurance Gibraltar for enabling their staff to volunteer in this role, and also expressed gratitude to Xapo Bank for providing the facilities used for training.

Childline Gibraltar continues to seek additional volunteers. Those interested can visit: https://childline.gi/get-involved/volunteer/

