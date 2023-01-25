Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 25th Jan, 2023

Child’s welfare ‘paramount’ as Parliament passes new Adoption Act

Archive Photo by Johnny Bugeja.

By Gabriella Peralta
25th January 2023

A bill which placed a child’s welfare “paramount” during adoption was passed by Parliament on Friday, replacing legislation going back to 1951. The bill replaced the Adoption Act 1951 and will affect all adoption arrangements for children in Gibraltar and all adoption applications in Gibraltar from people who seek to adopt children living abroad. “This...

