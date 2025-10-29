Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 29th Oct, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Christmas Fair attractions to return for festive season

Last year's Christmas Fesitval of Lights. Archive photo by Johnny Bugeja.

By Chronicle Staff
29th October 2025

Gibraltar Cultural Services, on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, has announced the return of the Christmas Fair attractions for the 2025 festive period.

The attractions, which are particularly popular among younger members of the community, will open at 6.30pm on November 21 at John Mackintosh Square. Free rides will be available that evening in celebration of the Christmas Festival of Lights event at Casemates Square. Further details on the Festival of Lights will be announced in the coming days.

The fair will run daily from November 22 to January 5, opening from 12pm to 7pm, with rides priced at £3.

As part of an initiative to support the GBC Open Day fundraiser, all rides will be free on December 11.

For further information, contact the Gibraltar Cultural Services Events Department at info@culture.gi
or on 20067236.

Most Read

Spanish Congress committee approves ‘childish and incomprehensible’ Vox motion rejecting treaty agreement 

Tue 28th Oct, 2025

Local News

Residency requirement for scholarship awards increased to 10 years, prompting questions and a review

Fri 24th Oct, 2025

Local News

Attempted rape trial collapses over concerns jurors discussed case outside court

Tue 28th Oct, 2025

Local News

Gibraltarian commercial pilot completes first flight to Gibraltar

Fri 17th Oct, 2025

Local News

Localised power outage after contractor cable strike on Devil’s Tower Road

Sun 26th Oct, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

29th October 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Two arrested following city-centre burglary

29th October 2025

Local News
Exercise “Rocky Pigeon” tests Gibraltar’s preparedness for radiation incident

29th October 2025

Local News
Commons’ Treasury Committee examines how gaming should be taxed 

28th October 2025

Local News
Attempted rape trial collapses over concerns jurors discussed case outside court

28th October 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025