Christmas Fair attractions to return for festive season

Gibraltar Cultural Services, on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, has announced the return of the Christmas Fair attractions for the 2025 festive period.

The attractions, which are particularly popular among younger members of the community, will open at 6.30pm on November 21 at John Mackintosh Square. Free rides will be available that evening in celebration of the Christmas Festival of Lights event at Casemates Square. Further details on the Festival of Lights will be announced in the coming days.

The fair will run daily from November 22 to January 5, opening from 12pm to 7pm, with rides priced at £3.

As part of an initiative to support the GBC Open Day fundraiser, all rides will be free on December 11.

For further information, contact the Gibraltar Cultural Services Events Department at info@culture.gi

or on 20067236.