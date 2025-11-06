Christmas Saturdays in Town to return this December

Gibraltar Cultural Services, on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, will once again organise Christmas Saturdays in Town on December 6 and 13.

A highlight of this year’s events will be an 80s-themed concert taking place in Casemates Square on the evening of Saturday December 13.

The programme will feature a range of festive entertainment along Main Street and in Casemates Square, including performances by the Playmakers in collaboration with the Gibraltar Football Association, local dance groups, live music, marching bands, singers, DJ sets and fair attractions.

The Minister for Equality, Employment, Culture and Tourism, Christian Santos, said: “Christmas Saturdays in Town are slowly becoming a much-loved tradition, bringing warmth and festive cheer to our community.”

“These events not only celebrate the spirit of the season while supporting local businesses but also showcase the incredible talent and dedication of our local performers.”

“I invite everyone to join in the celebrations, support local, and enjoy the magic of Christmas in Gibraltar.”