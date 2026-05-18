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Mon 18th May, 2026

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Local News

MSC Opera makes inaugural call to Gibraltar

By Chronicle Staff
18th May 2026

Gibraltar welcomed MSC Cruises’ MSC Opera on Tuesday, May 7, as the vessel made its inaugural call to the Rock.

The visit was marked with the customary plaque exchange ceremony on board between the ship’s Captain, officials from the Gibraltar Tourist Board and the vessel’s local port agency.

Passengers arriving on board MSC Opera were also welcomed at the Cruise Terminal by members of the Re-enactment Society.

The visit marks Gibraltar’s 10th inaugural cruise call of the year, with a further 15 expected during 2026.

The Government said this represents a 60% increase in inaugural cruise calls compared to 2025.

The Minister for Equality, Employment, Culture and Tourism, Christian Santos, said: “We were delighted to welcome MSC Opera to Gibraltar on her inaugural call. MSC Cruises is one of the world’s leading cruise operators. The fact that this is already our 10th inaugural cruise call this year, with 15 more expected throughout 2026, is a very positive indicator of the continued confidence major cruise lines have in Gibraltar. I would also like to thank the Re-enactment Society for supporting this inaugural visit and helping to provide passengers with a warm and distinctive Gibraltar welcome.”

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