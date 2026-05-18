GFRS issues fire safety advice for Upper Rock high-risk season

The Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Service has issued fire safety advice for the Upper Rock Nature Reserve as it enters its high-risk season.

The high-risk period will remain in place until October 23, 2026.

During this time, the GFRS will carry out weekly inspections along designated routes and report any issues for action by relevant stakeholders, including AquaGib and the Department of the Environment.

The inspections form part of the Upper Rock Nature Reserve Fire Emergency Response Plan.

Members of the public are being asked to respect no smoking signs, avoid discarding lit cigarette ends, not light fires outdoors and avoid littering, particularly glass.

The GFRS also reminded the public that barbecues cannot be held in public areas without prior authorisation.

Residents in the Upper Rock area have been advised to seek fire safety advice from the GFRS, keep a safety zone around their properties by removing combustible materials such as wood, debris and dry vegetation, and ensure they have extinguishing equipment available.

Residents are also encouraged to have an escape plan in place.

Everyone is also asked to report overgrown vegetation to the Department of the Environment.

Anyone who discovers a fire should evacuate and call 999 immediately.

For fire safety advice, the public can call 200 72936 or email firesafety@gibfire.gi.