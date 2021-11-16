Christopher Lloyd on â€˜Absolutely Everythingâ€™

World history author Christopher Lloyd gave a family audience at the John Mackintosh Hall a history on â€˜Absolutely Everythingâ€™ and also held a fun quiz.

The weekend talks came after Mr Lloyd showed schoolchildren his new book â€˜Its Up To Usâ€™ a childrenâ€™s terra carta for nature and the planet.

On Saturday morning Mr Lloyd took the audience on a journey through 13.8 billion years with his book â€˜Absolutely Everythingâ€™.

He used 15 everyday objects to combine the story of nature, the stone age, ancient and human history.

He also held â€˜The Ultimate Family Quizâ€™ for family groups and signed books at the John Mackintosh Hall.

Mr Lloyd is a former Sunday Times correspondent and began writing books after he and his wife started home educating their two daughters.

He has sold over 1m books and was fresh from COP26 in Glasgow when he arrived in Gibraltar last week.

His newest book â€˜Its Up To Usâ€™ is inspired by Prince Charles and aims help empower young people communicate with adults about the environment.