Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 16th Nov, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Christopher Lloyd on â€˜Absolutely Everythingâ€™

By Chronicle Staff
16th November 2021

World history author Christopher Lloyd gave a family audience at the John Mackintosh Hall a history on â€˜Absolutely Everythingâ€™ and also held a fun quiz.

The weekend talks came after Mr Lloyd showed schoolchildren his new book â€˜Its Up To Usâ€™ a childrenâ€™s terra carta for nature and the planet.

On Saturday morning Mr Lloyd took the audience on a journey through 13.8 billion years with his book â€˜Absolutely Everythingâ€™.

He used 15 everyday objects to combine the story of nature, the stone age, ancient and human history.

He also held â€˜The Ultimate Family Quizâ€™ for family groups and signed books at the John Mackintosh Hall.

Mr Lloyd is a former Sunday Times correspondent and began writing books after he and his wife started home educating their two daughters.

He has sold over 1m books and was fresh from COP26 in Glasgow when he arrived in Gibraltar last week.

His newest book â€˜Its Up To Usâ€™ is inspired by Prince Charles and aims help empower young people communicate with adults about the environment.

Most Read

Local News

Five charged following Bahia Bar incident

Mon 15th Nov, 2021

Local News

Five arrests after violent incident near Waterport Roundabout

Sat 13th Nov, 2021

Local News

Govt sets out new timeframe for delayed affordable housing schemes

Mon 15th Nov, 2021

Local News

Stark warning from Government as Covid-19 cases continue to rise

Fri 12th Nov, 2021

Local News

Inquest opens into fatal collision at sea

Mon 15th Nov, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

16th November 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Charity Christmas cards still available

16th November 2021

Features
Spanish Category Winner Sin Querer by Anna Maria Breen

16th November 2021

Features
Spanish Category Runner up Un Amor Gitano by Amanda Clarise Ferrary

16th November 2021

Features
Exploring identity and music with Gabriel Moreno

16th November 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021