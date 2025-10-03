Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 3rd Oct, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Chronicle scoops Active Travel Month challenge as 800 participants log ‘astounding’ 88,000km in one month 

The Chronicle’s Johnny Bugeja and Eyleen Gomez pictured collecting the award after the newspaper’s team won the overall prize in the Active Travel Month challenge, clocking in at 919km. 

By Chronicle Staff
3rd October 2025

The Gibraltar Chronicle was the overall winner of the first Active Travel Month challenge which took place over the past month.  

This newspaper’s team also won the company category, clocking 919km on foot or two wheels in one month. 

Over 800 people took part in the challenge, which aimed to get people out of cars and walk, run and cycle instead, and collectively travelled an astounding 88,000 kilometres.  

Organisers pointed out that this was the equivalent of over twice the circumference of the world, and nearly a quarter of the distance to the moon. 

Francis Martinez was the overall winner in the individual category.  

The Sports Category was won by CROC, while the Government Department category was won by the GHA.  

NGOs and community club winner was Gibraltar Bromptonians.  

With 38 teams and 48 individual participants from law firms, Government departments, healthcare, education, and more, over 18,000kg of carbon emissions was saved. 

The Active Travel Month challenge was organised by OTWO Magazine, the Sustainable Transport Action Group (STAG) and the Gibraltar Netball Association.  

It aimed to highlight both the health benefits of walking and cycling, and the impact it can have on quality of life by promoting cleaner cities. 

OTWO's Vanessa Byrne highlighted the incredible support the campaign has received in its pilot year and importance of supporting local charities such as the Gibraltar Cardiac Association
and the Gibraltar Diabetes Association.

“We have two homes, our world and our body, and an active lifestyle supports both," she said.

The event continued with words of encouragement from Minister for the Environment Dr. John Cortes, who praised the impact of the campaign in raising awareness and
promoting sustainable lifestyles.

He thanked the organising team for its efforts and reaffirmed his commitment to improving Gibraltar’s infrastructure to make active travel more accessible in the future.

The Chronicle has long championed active travel, both in print and in practice. 

Its team included reporter Eyleen Gomez, photographer Johnny Bugeja, sports reporter Stephen Ignacio and editor Brian Reyes. 

“This was a fantastic initiative that sent a clear message: The simplest, most effective step we can all take toward healthier lives and a cleaner city is to leave our cars at home whenever we can,” Mr Reyes said. 

Most Read

Sports

NWYC2025 - Australia Netball World Youth Cup Champions

Sun 28th Sep, 2025

Local News

Stellar students achieve top marks in rare academic feat

Mon 29th Sep, 2025

Local News

RGP steps up security at synagogues after horrific terror attack in Manchester  

Thu 2nd Oct, 2025

Local News

RGP finds no grounds to reopen case on alleged witness inducement after audit review

Tue 30th Sep, 2025

Local News

New spaces unveiled at The Tunnels: Gibraltar’s WWII Experience 

Thu 2nd Oct, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

3rd October 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Ombudsman urges housing policy reform and powers for own motion investigation

3rd October 2025

Local News
GSD slams Govt’s ‘jaundiced monologue’ on audit report 

2nd October 2025

Local News
RGP steps up security at synagogues after horrific terror attack in Manchester  

2nd October 2025

Local News
Delays publishing audit reports down to former Principal Auditor, CM tells Parliament 

2nd October 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025