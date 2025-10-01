Clean up highlights need for continued action on waste (Part 2)

The Environmental Safety Group said Gibraltar’s dense development, high tourist numbers and daily incoming workforce continue to create challenges in keeping the environment free from litter.

Volunteers in this year’s Clean up the World event tackled areas used by tourists, summer leisure spots, workplace lunch areas and sites where waste transport and containment difficulties have led to hotspots of litter and marine debris. The group said these issues are often beyond the scope of regular cleaning contractors due to Gibraltar’s topography.

The ESG noted that recommendations are made to the authorities after every Clean up, with the initiative serving as a reminder of the need to keep improving waste management.

The group set out four key aims: to maintain attention on environmental issues and raise awareness, to encourage mindful consumption, to promote the need for modern waste facilities, and to ensure enforcement against littering and fly-tipping is properly resourced.

The ESG said the event provides a practical way to raise awareness among young people while encouraging civic pride and environmental protection.

They added that every team involved takes satisfaction in contributing to a cleaner Gibraltar, and that the Clean up will continue to play a role in addressing waste issues.