Clean up the World effort sees 16 truckloads of waste collected (Part 1)

More than 500 volunteers took part in the 21st annual Clean up the World event in Gibraltar, organised by the Environmental Safety Group. Teams collected harmful waste from across the territory, resulting in 16 truckloads of rubbish being removed.

One of the main areas of focus was Seven Sisters, a designated Marine Conservation Zone. Volunteers, abseilers, industry partners and dedicated teams worked together to tackle the build-up of wood, cane, plastics and mixed waste. Three skip-loads of wood and cane, weighing just under two tons, were removed with the assistance of cranes.

Polystyrene waste, which has accumulated on the shoreline over decades, also remains a challenge. Large timbers and cane deposits, which pose risks to maritime traffic and marine life by trapping floating plastics and debris, continue to be targeted for removal.

Volunteers also addressed a site behind a large fig tree, where historic fly-tipping had created a significant waste problem. At least 50 large sacks of plastics and mixed waste were cleared, along with four one-ton sacks from the beach and surrounding areas.

The ESG thanked all volunteers and supporting organisations, including Helmut and team Britannia, GibDock, Dept of Environment, and Recycle.gi, for their contributions.