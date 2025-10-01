Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 1st Oct, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Clean up the World effort sees 16 truckloads of waste collected (Part 1)

By Chronicle Staff
1st October 2025

More than 500 volunteers took part in the 21st annual Clean up the World event in Gibraltar, organised by the Environmental Safety Group. Teams collected harmful waste from across the territory, resulting in 16 truckloads of rubbish being removed.

One of the main areas of focus was Seven Sisters, a designated Marine Conservation Zone. Volunteers, abseilers, industry partners and dedicated teams worked together to tackle the build-up of wood, cane, plastics and mixed waste. Three skip-loads of wood and cane, weighing just under two tons, were removed with the assistance of cranes.

Polystyrene waste, which has accumulated on the shoreline over decades, also remains a challenge. Large timbers and cane deposits, which pose risks to maritime traffic and marine life by trapping floating plastics and debris, continue to be targeted for removal.

Volunteers also addressed a site behind a large fig tree, where historic fly-tipping had created a significant waste problem. At least 50 large sacks of plastics and mixed waste were cleared, along with four one-ton sacks from the beach and surrounding areas.

The ESG thanked all volunteers and supporting organisations, including Helmut and team Britannia, GibDock, Dept of Environment, and Recycle.gi, for their contributions.

Most Read

Sports

NWYC2025 - Australia Netball World Youth Cup Champions

Sun 28th Sep, 2025

Local News

RGP finds no grounds to reopen case on alleged witness inducement after audit review

Tue 30th Sep, 2025

Local News

Stellar students achieve top marks in rare academic feat

Mon 29th Sep, 2025

Local News

Traffic disruptions ‘unavoidable’ in £1.8m project to future-proof sewage infrastructure, Govt says

Mon 29th Sep, 2025

Local News

CM makes complaint to RGP over allegedly ‘defamatory and threatening’ videos

Tue 30th Sep, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

1st October 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Sovereign Young Artist Competition 2026 launches in partnership with GCS

1st October 2025

Features
Bosom Buddies presents ‘The Spoken Word’

1st October 2025

Features
Beach clean collects 340kg of waste

1st October 2025

Features
A homecoming concert for Nicholas Martin with Destello Azul

1st October 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025