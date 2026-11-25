Chief Minister Fabian Picardo called for closer ties between the UK and its Overseas Territories on Wednesday as the UK Government considers setting out the relationship in a new White Paper.

Mr Picardo made the call while addressing the Joint Ministerial Council, which brings together the UK Government and the governments of the Overseas Territories.

The Deputy Chief Minister, Dr Joseph Garcia, and the Minister for the Environment, Dr John Cortes, also attended the session on relations with the UK.

Mr Picardo told the council that Gibraltar had stopped attending the meetings before he took office in 2011, recalling a breakdown in relations over the joint sovereignty episode while noting that ties with the UK were now stronger than ever.

Just last week, several UK Foreign Office officials were honoured by the Gibraltar Parliament for their work in partnership with the Gibraltar Government.

Mr Picardo pointed to the close cooperation between Gibraltar and the UK through Brexit and the negotiations on the Gibraltar treaty.

In this context, the Chief Minister praised Robbie Bulloch, a former lead negotiator on the treaty who is now the UK’s Director for Overseas Territories and Polar.

Mr Picardo also expressed Gibraltar’s solidarity with the Falkland Islands on self-determination in the face of Argentina’s sovereignty claim, saying it had to be “one for all and all for one”.

The council discussed constitutional reform, the UK Government’s Charter on Engagement with the Overseas Territories and how to improve their representation in international forums.

It also considered how the UK’s post-Brexit relationship with the EU had affected each territory and discussed the recent Commonwealth meeting in Antigua and Barbuda.

Additional sessions during the day centred on AI, security, justice, citizens and equality as well as climate and nature, which were attended by different ministers including the Deputy Chief Minister and the ministers for health, the environment and justice.