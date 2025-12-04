CM in hospital for emergency eye operation

Chief Minister Fabian Picardo is to undergo emergency surgery for a detached retina in his right eye after being admitted to a hospital in Jerez and will step aside from his duties for two weeks while he recovers.

The development disrupts a number of planned events including publication of the McGrail Inquiry report, which will now be delayed to the week commencing December 15.

The Gibraltar Government said Mr Picardo was urgently referred to the hospital yesterday afternoon and was admitted immediately, remaining there overnight ahead of emergency eye surgery scheduled for later today.

His recovery will require him to remain as immobile as possible for 14 days, during which he will be unable to discharge the functions of the Office of Chief Minister.

The Deputy Chief Minister, Dr Joseph Garcia, will assume the powers of the Office of Chief Minister for the duration of Mr Picardo’s absence.

The Government said the Chief Minister’s enforced inactivity means a number of planned events and commitments will be delayed.

These include Mr Picardo answering questions in Parliament at 3pm on Thursday, December 11, and an edition of Direct Democracy that had been scheduled for the following week.

The publication of the full, unedited report of the McGrail Inquiry, which had been scheduled for 3pm on Friday in line with an earlier commitment to release it well ahead of Christmas, will also be postponed.

Ahead of the planned publication date, advance electronic copies of the report had already been provided to 34 individuals, the Royal Gibraltar Police and the Gibraltar Police Authority.

An advance copy was provided to the Governor, as well as to GBC and the Gibraltar Chronicle to assist with media coverage once the report is published.

The Government said it considered it “inappropriate and unfair” to publish the report while the Chief Minister is unable to address its findings or take part in the public debate that is expected to follow.

Given that Mr Picardo will be unable to engage in any activity for two weeks, publication of the McGrail Inquiry report will now be delayed until early in the week commencing December 15.

“All the members of the Cabinet wish the Chief Minister a full and speedy recovery from this emergency operation and look forward to his return to the Office as soon as his health permits it,” Dr Garcia said.

Mr Picardo said: “I am very grateful to those of my colleagues who have insisted I should have my vision checked, given minor concerns, as leaving this condition without immediate attention could have led to permanent loss of vision in the relevant eye.”

“I am sorry that the procedure will require me to be completely out of action in person for two weeks.”

“I am not looking forward to being out of action for 14 days.”

“I know that Joseph Garcia will be able to do an excellent job in my place, and we are and will remain in close contact during the whole period.”