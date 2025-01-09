CM sets out ‘ambitious timeline’ for over 1,000 affordable homes in harbour reclamation
Over 1,000 new affordable homes will be built in the west side reclamation project within the next three and a half years, Chief Minister Fabian Picardo said as he confirmed his “ambitious timeline” for the project. Mr Picardo fielded questions from the public on the new development during GBC’s Gibraltar Today lunchtime programme with Jonathan...
