College 1975 grab their first point

College 1975 collected their first point of the season with a surprising 5-5 draw against Europa Point.

The match played behind closed doors saw Europa Point go down to nine men with El Yeffeti and Fleming sent off for double bookings each.

College 1975 had gone 4-0 ahead by the 51st minute of the match before Europa Point made a come back.

Europa Point came to narrow it down to 4-3 before they conceded the fifth. Two goals by Vera Idoate in the last ten minutes of the match leveled the score.

This was the first point after eighteen matches played in the league this season for College 1975.