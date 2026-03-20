Commissioner highlights evolving policing challenges as 10 new recruits join force

Some 10 new recruits have formally joined the Royal Gibraltar Police in the first Passing Out Parade under Commissioner Owain Richards, who underscored new operational realities for the force due to the UK/EU Treaty.

Commissioner Richards highlighted the unique policing challenges affecting Gibraltar and the need to remain operationally capable, properly resourced and equipped to deliver policing services lawfully and effectively.

The Passing Out Parade was held on Thursday morning at Central Hall where recruits PC Barley, PC Brame, PC Brown, PC Brunt, PC Burchell, PC Fa, PC Kidd, PC Noakes, PC Summer and PC Ullger formally joined the force.

“We are the only British police service with an international land border, a military and commercial airport, international waters, and Morocco just nine miles away across the Strait,” Commissioner Richards said.

“We also have a cruise liner port and work every day to keep tens of thousands of tourists safe as they move in and out of Gibraltar.”

“This combination doesn’t just make us unique, it makes the Royal Gibraltar Police one of the most operationally dynamic and interesting areas to police anywhere in the world. And it demands the very best from all of us.”

Commissioner Richards described how policing brings increasingly complex challenges which requires the respond to online harm, economic crime, sexual abuse and the safeguarding of vulnerable people.

“I remain clear that the Royal Gibraltar Police will approach future challenges pragmatically, with a focus on public safety, partnership working and maintaining public confidence,” Commissioner Richards said.

“Through strong leadership, effective collaboration and the professionalism of our officers and staff, we will rise to the challenge with a renewed strength and purpose to continue to keep Gibraltar safe as we have done for nearly 200 years, the second oldest police service in the Commonwealth.”

Commissioner Richards said the new recruits joined the force on June 30 last year, a day before he joined the RGP as the Commissioner of Police.

“I share a special journey with them,” he said.

“We joined the RGP at the same time.”

He told the Chronicle that the RGP is currently recruiting and will be recruiting again throughout the summer.

“It's vitally important that we have enough police officers to not only patrol our streets, our leisure areas, our residence areas, our land border, airport, sea in the context of the treaty,” he said.

He added that policing is challenging in a close-knit community like Gibraltar, but he said it’s a “hugely rewarding career”.

“We have to be respectful. We have to have dignity in how we deal with people,” he said.

“But what I would say to Gibraltarians, perhaps from reading the Chronicle, is that it's a hugely rewarding career. We have a good mix of Gibraltarians. Some graduates have joined us at this Passing Out period.”

“We need a blend though. We need specialist armed officers for example. We need people with some policing experience because we can fast-track them through training. So it's about a blend workforce.”

He thanked the team from the Recruitment, Training and Performance Unit and told the new officers that he has complete confidence in their future within the RGP.

The Governor, Lieutenant General Sir Ben Bathurst highlighted the importance of policing in protecting the public, and the need for a professional police force.

“You begin your careers at a time of change, as Gibraltar enters a new chapter with the forthcoming UK-EU Treaty,” the Governor said.

“While circumstances may evolve, the fundamentals will not. If you remember one thing from my speech, please let it be the fundamental importance of Integrity.”

Chief Minister Fabian Picardo congratulated the recruits stressing the responsibility of the role.

“In this moment of our political history as we talk about the treaty on television and in the news that is about to become a reality,” he said.

He said the Government will ensure that the RGP has the necessary resources to carry out its essential policing work.

Mr Picardo pointed out career opportunities in the police force for young Gibraltarians, for young graduates and A-level students and thanked the recruit class for choosing this career.

The Minister for Justice Nigel described how over the past two and a half years, the Government has strengthened the RGP and support staff with more than 60 personnel.

“This includes new officers across multiple intakes, appointments in command, dispatch, detention, and financial crime investigation, and specialist support such as Crown Counsel, consultants, accountants, and retired officers to bolster the Economic Crime Unit,” Mr Feetham said.

“We have also facilitated internal transfers to provide administrative support for frontline and specialist teams. Beyond personnel, we have established new facilities for the Public Protection Unit at New Harbours and secured modern offices for the Economic Crime Unit near the DPP, ensuring our teams have the space and resources to operate effectively. We have supported, and will continue to support, our Police Force.”

The event was attended by local dignitaries, including Commander British Forces Commodore Tom Guy, Shadow minister for Justice Joelle Ladislaus, Mayor of Gibraltar Nicholas Guerrero, Chief Justice Anthony Dudley, and Director of Public Prosecutions Christian Rocca.

At the Passing Out Parade, two special awards were presented to PC Lauren Brunt and PC Ethan Noakes for Best All-Round Recruit and Best Academic Recruit respectively.

PC Brunt decided to become a police officer after a career in nursing, and said it felt amazing to be awarded Best All-Round Recruit.

She described how it was difficult to study while managing her life and hobbies, but added that it has paid off.

“I wanted to help people in a different capacity and get out in the street,” she said.

“With nursing, you’re there for the aftermath, but in policing you’re in the front line.”

PC Noakes had been considering a career in policing for a few years, he studied at university and then returned to Gibraltar to begin his career.

He said it has been a change to be on the beat in comparison to the school environment during training.

“School’s difficult with those first exams but it is definitely daunting when you first step out,” he said.