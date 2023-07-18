Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 18th Jul, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Commonwealth Games Federation calls Victoria’s 2026 exit ‘hugely disappointing’

By Press Association
18th July 2023

By John Besley and Cormac Pearson, PA

The Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) has said the Victorian state government’s decision to withdraw as host of the 2026 Commonwealth Games is “hugely disappointing”.

The CGF said in a statement it was given only eight hours’ notice of the decision, which was announced by Victoria’s state premier Daniel Andrews on Tuesday morning.

Andrews told media in Melbourne the original budget for the games was estimated to be around 2.6 billion dollars (£1.3 billion) but had ballooned out to nearly triple that.

He said: “Last year when the Commonwealth Games authorities approached us and needed someone to step in to host the 2026 Commonwealth Games, as a state we were happy to help out, but of course not at any price.

“I’ve made a lot of difficult decisions in this job, this is not one of them.

“It’s just quite obvious, we are not going to spend six to seven billion dollars on a 12-day sporting event.

“We don’t just make popular decisions, we do what’s right and it would simply be wrong.”

The CGF responded by saying it was taken aback by the announcement.

It said in a statement: “This is hugely disappointing for the Commonwealth Sport Movement, for athletes around the Commonwealth and the Organising Committee who are well advanced in their planning and preparation.

“The reasons given are financial. The numbers quoted to us today of 6 billion dollars are 50% more than those advised to the Organising Committee board at its meeting in June.

“These figures are attributed to price escalation primarily due to the unique regional delivery model that Victoria chose for these Games, and in particular relate to village and venue builds and transport infrastructure.”

The 2026 Commonwealth Games were set to be held in regional Victoria across towns like Geelong, Bendigo, Ballarat, Gippsland and Shepparton.

The CGF statement continued: “Since awarding Victoria the Games, the Government has made decisions to include more sports and an additional regional hub, and changed plans for venues, all of which have added considerable expense, often against the advice of the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) and Commonwealth Games Australia (CGA).

“We are disappointed that we were only given eight hours’ notice and that no consideration was given to discussing the situation to jointly find solutions prior to this decision being reached by the Government.

“Up until this point, the Government had advised that sufficient funding was available to deliver the Victoria 2026 Commonwealth Games.”

The CGF said it remains “committed to finding a solution for the Games in 2026 that is in the best interest of our athletes and the wider Commonwealth Sport Movement”.

Australia has hosted the Commonwealth Games five times, including on the Gold Coast in 2018 and in the Victorian capital of Melbourne in 2006.

Most Read

Local News

Public Health issues warning on injectable cosmetics after person is hospitalised 

Mon 17th Jul, 2023

Local News

Gibtelecom wins costs in telecoms legal wrangle

Mon 17th Jul, 2023

Local News

Govt has created ‘infuriatingly dysfunctional’ Gibraltar, Hassan Nahon says in farewell budget speech

Mon 17th Jul, 2023

Brexit

Brexit deal would have four-year lifespan, Sir Joe says

Thu 13th Jul, 2023

Local News

Airport closure and late arrival led to flight cancellation

Wed 5th Jul, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

18th July 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
That's a wrap

14th July 2023

Sports
Two gold medals for Gibraltar’s women cyclists

14th July 2023

Sports
Triathletes triumph in thrilling relay debut at rain-soaked Island Games

14th July 2023

Sports
Kim Baglietto takes bronze in the Women’s half marathon, Gib takes bronze in Men’s team event

14th July 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023