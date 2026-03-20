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Fri 20th Mar, 2026

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Commonwealth Parliamentary Association UK Westminster seminar attended by Gibraltar delegation

By Chronicle Staff
20th March 2026

The Gibraltar Branch was represented at the 74th Westminster Seminar on Effective Parliaments by the Minister for Industrial Relations, Civil Contingencies and Sport, Leslie Bruzon, and Phillip Borge McCarthy, Clerk to the Gibraltar Parliament.

The seminar brought together parliamentarians from across the Commonwealth committed to advancing disability inclusion in the region.

The theme of this year’s seminar was “A Celebration of the modern Commonwealth”.

Delegates shared experiences including the Commonwealth Day reception and flag-raising ceremony, as well as attending the Service of Celebration at Westminster Abbey.

The programme covered a wide range of topics, from the role of presiding officers to parliamentary scrutiny, accountability and emerging challenges for legislatures.

Dedicated sessions for parliamentarians and parliamentary officials also provided the Gibraltar delegation with a platform to showcase advancements in the use of artificial intelligence for Hansard production purposes.

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