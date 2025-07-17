‘Competition is tough, but we are improving,’ says Navas

Gibraltar’s squash team took on Jersey playing five matches and winning two games and losing three on Thursday.

Winning their game was Island Games bronze medallist Ivan Flores with a score of 3-0 and Thomas Da Silva with a score of 3-1. Also playing was Christian Navas Snr, Victoria Griffen and Lily Rogers, who lost 3-0.

Team Gibraltar also took on the Shetland Islands, winning four of the five games. Ivan won his game 3-0, Christian Jnr 3-0, Thomas 3-0 and Colleen Devincenzi Clemens also 3-0. Victoria lost 3-0.

In the afternoon they took on the Cayman Islands, with Christian Jnr losing the first match 3-0, next up was Lily who also lost 3-0. Following the two young players was veteran Ivan who won 3-1, next was Colleen who lost with a score of 3-0 and finally it was Christian Snr who lost 3-0.

Team manager Christian Snr said that it was long and tough week due to many games held in a short period of time, resulting in less recovery time, which was harder on the older players like himself and Ivan.

“At my age, it's recovery that is my main problem,” he said.

“I mean, I feel fit enough but my legs don't recover in time so you become slower, and so on.”

“But I think everyone is affected by it.”

Given the fact there are only three courts means it is a long day for the players, where for example when held in Gibraltar where there was six courts more games could be held in the same period of time.

“Today we've probably been in court since 9am with not even an hour break before. So it's quite been tough. But, I mean, it is what it is. If we would have a bigger squad, it'd be easier. We would be able to mix people around."

He said the squad have had a good week and noted that Christian Jnr, his son, was playing singles for Gibraltar for the first time and the experience is invaluable.

“He's enjoying, I think it's motivated him loads for the following one, and to just keep on playing,” he said.

He commented that the girls played really well especially for being new to the sport, and Ivan did “fantastically” and Thomas also “played well”.

“I think we've all played how we should have,” he said.

On Ivan’s bronze medal earlier in the week he reiterated this was great for the team.

The aim for the final day Friday is to medal again and they have their eye on bronze. Christian said had he won a crunch match earlier they would have potentially had a very good chance of getting bronze.

“We still have a chance but it’s going to be hard,” he said.

After the Island Games, he said the aim is motivate the young ones to keep on playing and recruit some more players.

“Myself and Ivan are not going to get any younger so as we have done with my son, show them what it's all about, bring them out to compete, and hopefully that will motivate them to keep playing,” he said.

“I mean, we have fantastic opportunities in Gib that we do go out to play Europeans, Island Games, Commonwealth Games. We don't live in a country where there are millions like in the UK but we have a good chance to play big Games outside of Gib.”

“And when we do go out, obviously competition is tough. The Island games is probably out of what we go out to compete in is the one which we should do best.”

“But we are improving.”