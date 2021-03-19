Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 19th Mar, 2021

Sports

Competitive sport to resume from next week

By Stephen Ignacio
19th March 2021

Sports associations have been advised that they can resume competitive activities as from Monday. This was confirmed by GSLA CEO Reagan Lima, who indicated that he had today given associations the go ahead to resume competitive activities as planned under the guidelines being followed in December just before the latest lockdown.
All sports associations saw their permits removed towards the latter part of December prior to the latest lockdown as a precaution following a surge in the spread of the Covid-19 virus which led to a national social lockdown in January and a surge in fatalities.
Sports have since resumed as from the end of February with associations only allowed limited training sessions and a cap in place on the numbers allowed to gather.
As from this Monday associations will be allowed to resume with their competitive activities in the same manner they were following in December, allowing their domestic leagues to proceed once again.
Associations will still be required to follow their agreed Covid-19 guidelines under which the permits have been granted.
With the school Easter break due to start at the end of next week not all associations are expected to proceed with their domestic leagues until a later date.

Update - title changed

