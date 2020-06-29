Completion of works will be dependent on specialist being able to travel
Minister for Sports Steven Linares has indicated, during a response to questions in a Gibraltar Parliament session last Friday that completion of works at Lathbury and Europa sports complex will be dependent on specialists being able to travel to Gibraltar. Answering questions put to him by the opposition, Mr Linares highlighted that a number of...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here