Mon 29th Jun, 2020

Sports

Completion of works will be dependent on specialist being able to travel

By Stephen Ignacio
29th June 2020

Minister for Sports Steven Linares has indicated, during a response to questions in a Gibraltar Parliament session last Friday that completion of works at Lathbury and Europa sports complex will be dependent on specialists being able to travel to Gibraltar. Answering questions put to him by the opposition, Mr Linares highlighted that a number of...

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801.

