More than 1,600 people attended this year’s Gibraltar Careers Fair, which featured 85 stands representing 29 industries at the MUGA, Bayside Sports Complex, on Thursday, November 19.

Organised by the Gibraltar Youth Service on behalf of the Ministry of Youth, the fair catered for a wide range of visitors, from young people exploring their first career options to adults considering a change of direction.

Exhibitors used interactive games and hands-on activities to give visitors an insight into their respective industries. Visitors were able to try out different tasks, ask questions and speak directly with people working in a range of professions.

Information was also provided on routes into employment, including apprenticeships, training opportunities and qualifications.

A new feature this year was an interactive map containing information from the various stands. The map will remain available online for a further month, allowing those who were unable to attend to explore the stands and find out more about the opportunities available.

The Minister for Equality, Employment, Culture, Tourism and Youth, Christian Santos, attended the fair, visiting all 85 stands and speaking with exhibitors and visitors.

Mr Santos said: “What stood out to me was the effort exhibitors put into showing people what they do. Visitors could try their hand at different activities, ask questions and find out how to get started.”

“For someone weighing up their options, a conversation about an apprenticeship or a training route can make that next step feels much clearer. Thank you to everyone who gave their time to make those conversations possible and to all the visitors who came ready to ask questions and explore their options.”