Connecting and understanding the players - Gotal tells us of its importance in women’s football in Gibraltar

Gibraltar faces its second round of matches in the FIFA World Cup European qualifiers this week. A double header that will see Gibraltar play Croatia, both home and away this Tuesday and Saturday respectively.

The match brings to the forefront a major personal challenge for head coach Stella Gotal, herself a former international player for Croatia before she took up coaching. The first female head coach for the Gibraltar national side, Stella Gotal also brings to Gibraltar women’s football a unique understanding of what it is like to play the game at a professional and international level as a woman. Something that Gibraltar has in the past been unable to provide players with. With the sport growing and now entering a new stage in its development Chronicle sports reporter Stephen Ignacio spoke to Stella Gotal to get an insight into what the challenges are of being Gibraltar women’s head coach at this important stage in Gibraltar women’s development into the international arena.

Your experience as both a player and a head coach has allowed you to see two very different sides of the game. You now face the challenge of working within a football environment that is still in a developmental stage—not yet fully established even at amateur level, let alone professional. How do you manage players who may perform at a high level individually, yet are still very much in their infancy on the international stage?

From my perspective as a head coach, individual development is important, but in the national team environment, collective development is the priority.

This is mainly because of the reality we work in. Unlike club football, where you have daily contact with players and can influence their individual progress in detail, international football offers very limited time. Our windows are short, usually just two to three training days before each match, which means we have to be very precise in our focus.

We work with players who may have strong individual qualities but are still developing their understanding of the international level, where the game is faster, more demanding, and more structured.

Because of that, our main objective during camps is to build a clear team framework - how we want to play, how we behave in different phases of the game, and how we function collectively.

Within that structure, individual quality becomes more effective. We give players clear tactical guidance so they understand how to act in specific situations, allowing them to express their strengths in a way that benefits the team.

At the international level, success comes from how well individuals connect within a collective idea - and that is where we place our main focus.

Building and maintaining momentum is difficult, even when working with professionals. Having previously coached at Under-19 level and worked in an environment such as Saudi Arabia, do you feel your background better suits the situation you now face, compared to coming directly from coaching established professionals?

Yes, I believe my background is well suited to this environment.

Most of our players are not operating at a fully professional level but at an amateur level, and I have previously worked in similar developmental contexts, particularly in Saudi Arabia. That experience has helped me understand how to build within a system that is still growing, which is very relevant to Gibraltar.

We also have to consider that these are the nation’s first World Cup qualifying campaigns, so the players themselves are going through an important learning process.

My previous experience allows me to see the bigger picture and manage the process with greater clarity and patience.

At this stage, success is not only about results - it is about building the foundations for long-term growth, and that is where my focus is.

You have now had the opportunity to assess your squad—the pool of players available to you—and observe how they respond. While there is clearly still much to develop, as someone who has played at the highest level for your country, how do Gibraltar’s players compare?

When comparing Gibraltar to a country like Croatia, the first thing to acknowledge is the size of the player pool. Croatia has a population of several million, while Gibraltar is working with a much smaller base, and that naturally impacts depth and competition.

However, what I have seen so far is very encouraging. There is a core of young players with clear potential, and a number of individuals who are already performing at a good level.

What stands out is that some of these players have qualities - technically and in their understanding of the game that would not look out of place even in higher-ranked national teams. For a country of this size, that is very important.

Where the main difference lies is in experience, consistency, and exposure to high-level competition. That is something that cannot be developed overnight but comes with time, structure, and the right environment.

For me, the key point is that the potential is there. The task now is to develop it in a structured way and support these players so they can translate their individual quality into consistent performances at the international level.

Since Gibraltar’s entry into UEFA, the women’s national team has always had a male head coach. You arrive with first-hand experience of playing the game, watching its development across Europe and globally, and bringing a perspective that comes from having lived it. How important has this been in terms of communicating with players, educating them, and developing them on the pitch?

I believe it is important, as it helps me connect with the players in a way that is clear and relatable.

Having experienced the game as a player gives me a practical understanding of their perspective, which supports communication and allows me to explain ideas in a simple and effective way.

It also helps in their development, as I can guide them not only in what to do, but also in understanding why certain decisions are important within the game.

Ultimately, it comes down to creating clarity, building trust, and helping players grow within a structured team environment.

Gibraltar, like many nations, has a football culture that has traditionally viewed the sport as a men’s game. However, women’s football is increasingly showing that, while it shares the same rules and fundamentals, it also has its own identity—its own attitudes, social context, and even styles of play. Would you agree with this? And do you think it is important that women’s football in Gibraltar is allowed to develop in its own way, rather than trying to replicate the men’s game?

I would not say that women’s football is fundamentally different from men’s football. The game itself—its rules, structure, and principles—is the same.

The real difference comes from the historical and social context. For many years, women around the world did not have the same opportunities to play and develop, and in some countries football was even banned for women. This is one of the key reasons why the overall structure, infrastructure, and level of exposure in the women’s game are still catching up.

Because of that, the development process is different, not the game itself.

In Gibraltar, it is important that women’s football grows in a way that reflects its current reality. With an amateur league, a small number of teams, and a limited player base, it is not realistic to replicate the men’s model.

The priority should be to build strong foundations, provide the right support, and allow the game to develop sustainably. That is the most effective way forward in this environment.

We have seen players this season spend time playing in Spain before returning to Gibraltar. How important is it for players to compete locally, and how beneficial is it for them to gain experience abroad? Should more players be encouraged to venture outside Gibraltar?

I believe both pathways have value, but the key factor is always the individual situation of the player.

Playing in the domestic league is important for the development of women’s football in Gibraltar. It strengthens the local competition and allows players to be visible role models for the next generation. However, we also have to be realistic that the league is still at an amateur level.

Moving abroad can offer higher intensity, different demands, and exposure to a more competitive environment, which can be very beneficial for certain players.

That said, the most important thing for me is playing time. A player developing through regular minutes in Gibraltar is, in many cases, in a better position than a player abroad who is not consistently playing.

So I would not say that all players should be encouraged to leave. The focus should be on making the right decision for each individual - based on their level, readiness, and the opportunity they have.

For me, development comes from consistent game exposure, and that should always be the priority.

With only two World Cup qualifying campaigns and one Nations League edition to reflect on, there is still limited data to fully assess Gibraltar’s progress. However, based on your experience and what you have seen so far, where do you realistically see Gibraltar in the next five to ten years?

Looking at the current squad, one of the key characteristics is its age profile. We have a relatively young group, with some players as young as 16 or 17, while the more experienced ones are in their mid-twenties. The average age is around 21–22, which gives us a very strong foundation for the future.

Because of that, in five years’ time, I still expect to see a large part of this group together, but with significantly more experience. They will have gone through more international matches and competitive situations, which will naturally improve their technical, physical, and especially mental performance.

That experience is key at the international level, and it is something that cannot be replaced—it has to be built over time.

At the same time, our progress will depend on the development of younger generations. Increasing the number of girls entering football will be crucial to raising the overall level and creating more competition within the squad.

If we combine the current core of players with consistent development and the integration of new talent, I believe Gibraltar can become more competitive and close the gap in international matches over the next five to ten years.

The ambition is clear - to build a team that is not only developing, but capable of competing more consistently and with greater confidence at this level.

Finally, what changes or developments would you most like to see in Gibraltar women’s football that you believe could make a real difference to player development?

There are several areas that could make a real difference, but one of the most important is increasing the number of players involved in the game from a younger age.

Expanding the player base would naturally raise the level of competition and create a stronger pathway for development. Alongside that, continued investment in coaching, structure, and overall support is essential.

At the moment, the domestic league is still at an amateur level, so any steps towards strengthening its quality, organisation, and consistency would have a direct impact on player development.

I also believe that creating more opportunities for players to be exposed to higher levels of competition - whether through international matches, camps, or experiences abroad can accelerate their growth.

Overall, it is about building a clear and sustainable pathway where players can progress step by step within a structured environment. That is what ultimately makes the biggest difference in long-term development.