Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sun 30th Nov, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Convent Christmas Fair fundraises for local charities

Photos by Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
30th November 2025

The annual Convent Christmas Fair fundraiser for three local charities Cancer Relief Gibraltar, GibSams and the Supported Needs Action Group this year.

An entry fee of £2 was charged, with children under 12 admitted free. Wheelchair access was available for attendees who had pre-arranged assistance through the Care Agency or St Martin’s School.

Visitors attended a range of stalls offering hair braiding, homemade goods and Christmas gifts. A café served hot and cold drinks, cakes and seasonal treats prepared by the Convent’s chef, while the Red Cross sold mulled wine and mince pies.

Father Christmas made an appearance at 2pm, joined by his helpers, before continuing with the rest of his commitments. At 4.30pm, children from St Bernard’s Upper Primary School Choir performed a selection of Christmas carols.

Two raffles were held during the afternoon. The first offered a brand-new Honda SH Mode 125 motorcycle, donated by Bassadone Motors, with tickets priced at £2. The second featured hampers provided by a wide range of Gibraltar companies.

A signed Liverpool Football Club shirt, donated by Entain and signed by current players, was also auctioned via silent bids and was available to view during the fair.

Most Read

Local News

Govt to implement school phone ban as from January 2026

Wed 26th Nov, 2025

Opinion & Analysis

The Cauldron: Gibraltar does not need a mini Bernabéu

Mon 17th Nov, 2025

Local News

Sanchez invites Picardo to Socialist International meeting in Malta

Sat 29th Nov, 2025

Local News

HMS Prince of Wales sails into Gib days after reaching ‘full capability’

Sun 23rd Nov, 2025

Local News

CM presses UK minister over ‘gold standard’ gaming industry after tax rise 

Fri 28th Nov, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

30th November 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
An evening of culture at Grand Battery recognising achievement and success

27th November 2025

Features
Get Giving Gibraltar completes upgrade at Gibraltar Children’s Home

27th November 2025

Features
Affordable Art show opens at Fine Arts Gallery

26th November 2025

Features
The Calpe Conference 2025: A personal view Part Three

26th November 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025