Convent Christmas Fair fundraises for local charities

The annual Convent Christmas Fair fundraiser for three local charities Cancer Relief Gibraltar, GibSams and the Supported Needs Action Group this year.

An entry fee of £2 was charged, with children under 12 admitted free. Wheelchair access was available for attendees who had pre-arranged assistance through the Care Agency or St Martin’s School.

Visitors attended a range of stalls offering hair braiding, homemade goods and Christmas gifts. A café served hot and cold drinks, cakes and seasonal treats prepared by the Convent’s chef, while the Red Cross sold mulled wine and mince pies.

Father Christmas made an appearance at 2pm, joined by his helpers, before continuing with the rest of his commitments. At 4.30pm, children from St Bernard’s Upper Primary School Choir performed a selection of Christmas carols.

Two raffles were held during the afternoon. The first offered a brand-new Honda SH Mode 125 motorcycle, donated by Bassadone Motors, with tickets priced at £2. The second featured hampers provided by a wide range of Gibraltar companies.

A signed Liverpool Football Club shirt, donated by Entain and signed by current players, was also auctioned via silent bids and was available to view during the fair.