Tue 13th May, 2025

Convent Garden open day to support local charities

By Chronicle Staff
13th May 2025

The Governor, Lieutenant General Sir Ben Bathurst, and Lady Bathurst will open The Convent gardens to the public on Tuesday, May 20.

The gardens will be open from 11am to 6pm, with last entry at 5.30pm. Admission is free, with voluntary donations welcomed in aid of Men In Need and the EV Foundation.

Refreshments will be available for purchase, including cakes, meat sausage rolls and The Convent’s homemade spinach and feta sausage rolls. A plant stall will offer bedding and herb plants for sale. Both cash and card payments will be accepted.

Visitors are advised that disabled access to the garden is limited. Pushchairs and prams cannot be admitted, but limited storage will be provided. Anyone requiring assistance is encouraged to contact The Convent in advance.

