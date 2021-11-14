Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sun 14th Nov, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Convent to host Christmas Fair next week

Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
14th November 2021

The Convent will once again host its annual charity Christmas Fair on Thursday, November 25.

This year the Convent has decided to support the EV Foundation and the Mental Welfare Fund.

The doors open at 12 noon, and includes 30 seasonal stalls, many run by local charities as a part of their own fund-raising effort, offering an array of crafts, gifts, Christmas cards and decorations.

In the Cloister, the Christmas Café will be serving tea and coffee, cake and savoury snacks.

The choir of St. Anne’s Middle School will be singing Christmas carols at 6pm in King's Chapel. Mulled wine and mince pies will be provided by the Red Cross Committee for you to enjoy in the Convent Cloister. Santa will also be in his Grotto from 2pm offering gifts for the children.

Raffle tickets will be on sale on the day for some great prizes, including a Honda motorcycle donated by Bassadone Motors, a Samsung 55inch Smart TV, an iPad and other goodies.

Tickets will cost £2 each, and will also be available online at BuyTickets.gi.

Entrance is £2 for adults and children 12 years and under will get in free.

Most Read

Local News

Five arrests after violent incident near Waterport Roundabout

Sat 13th Nov, 2021

Local News

Stark warning from Government as Covid-19 cases continue to rise

Fri 12th Nov, 2021

Local News

Gibraltarian chef in MasterChef: The Professionals quarter finals tonight

Fri 12th Nov, 2021

Local News

Govt reports 'dramatic' jump in Covid-19 cases, which rise by 72

Thu 11th Nov, 2021

Local News

Gibraltarian chef to compete in 'MasterChef: the Professionals'

Fri 29th Oct, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

14th November 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Poetry Adult category winner 'Like a Pack of Wolves' by Martin H

14th November 2021

Features
Heritage Trust releases replica of the Gibraltar City Council Pin Badge

14th November 2021

Features
Nautilus holds 72th Great Gibraltar Beach Clean during COP26 week

12th November 2021

Features
Remembering singer and guitarist Neal Higgins

12th November 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021