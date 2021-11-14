Convent to host Christmas Fair next week

The Convent will once again host its annual charity Christmas Fair on Thursday, November 25.

This year the Convent has decided to support the EV Foundation and the Mental Welfare Fund.

The doors open at 12 noon, and includes 30 seasonal stalls, many run by local charities as a part of their own fund-raising effort, offering an array of crafts, gifts, Christmas cards and decorations.

In the Cloister, the Christmas Café will be serving tea and coffee, cake and savoury snacks.

The choir of St. Anne’s Middle School will be singing Christmas carols at 6pm in King's Chapel. Mulled wine and mince pies will be provided by the Red Cross Committee for you to enjoy in the Convent Cloister. Santa will also be in his Grotto from 2pm offering gifts for the children.

Raffle tickets will be on sale on the day for some great prizes, including a Honda motorcycle donated by Bassadone Motors, a Samsung 55inch Smart TV, an iPad and other goodies.

Tickets will cost £2 each, and will also be available online at BuyTickets.gi.

Entrance is £2 for adults and children 12 years and under will get in free.