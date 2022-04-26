Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 26th Apr, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Corporate Touch Rugby gets Europa Point buzzing on a Wednesday

By Stephen Ignacio
26th April 2022

For the second consecutive year Gibraltar Rugby has seen some busy Wednesdays with its Corporate Touch Rugby tournament attracting much interest.
This week will see the second matchday and a packed Europa Sports Complex once again as the tournament closes in on its midway stage.
Already competition was high before the second round of matches.
As teams enter the second round Deloitte and Entain Emus lead the table in the “Here for the beers” division, whilst Advantage Insurance edged ahead of Newton Stores, the latter dropping points in a draw.
The tournament has seen Europa Sports Complex once again buzzing with family, workmates and friends joining in the fun to watch the teams play it out with both main pitches fully allocated.

