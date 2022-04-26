Corporate Touch Rugby gets Europa Point buzzing on a Wednesday

For the second consecutive year Gibraltar Rugby has seen some busy Wednesdays with its Corporate Touch Rugby tournament attracting much interest.

This week will see the second matchday and a packed Europa Sports Complex once again as the tournament closes in on its midway stage.

Already competition was high before the second round of matches.

As teams enter the second round Deloitte and Entain Emus lead the table in the “Here for the beers” division, whilst Advantage Insurance edged ahead of Newton Stores, the latter dropping points in a draw.

The tournament has seen Europa Sports Complex once again buzzing with family, workmates and friends joining in the fun to watch the teams play it out with both main pitches fully allocated.

