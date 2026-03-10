Corre Libre marks 10 years with anniversary runs and commemorative bench

Corre Libre, an inclusive running club, celebrates its 10 year anniversary this year and has marked the occasion with a special run on the Rock and a run of its original pre-Covid route in Spain.

In addition, a bench by Jumpers, where the club meet every Saturday morning, has also been painted by Laura Oxley to commemorate the anniversary.

One of the club founders, Kathryn Morgan, was in Spain on Saturday morning for the special return to the original route and spoke to the Chronicle after the run and reflected on how it feels to be back there again.

“It's amazing,” she said.

“It's not changed much, just a little bit, so it's just really nice. And also, we've got some people who don't come into Gibraltar, but have come to do it here in Spain, who haven't done it for a while so that's been really nice as well.”

The 5km run starts at the roundabout by the Wednesday market, where the feria takes place. It goes along the beach front to just before the church in Atunara and back. Some 44 runners took part in last Saturday’s event, and some four-legged runners too.

Among the 44 was Louise McKee, who only 48 hours previously had undergone her seventh round of chemotherapy, the group celebrating as she crossed the finish line, especially as she initially only intended to walk it but instead ran.

She was flanked by ultramarathon runner Lesley Jackson.

Ms Morgan is not ruling out a return to the original route on a more regular basis.

“It's something we talked about a while ago that may be doing one run, one run every month in Spain,” she said.

“But I don't know, we need to have another conversation.”

“We love running in Gibraltar. We love the route. We love going to the Piccadilly, who are fantastic. But it's also nice to be here. I don't know, maybe for one-off occasions, but it's been such a success in Gibraltar.”

Corre Libre runners, with their brightly coloured t-shirts which runners earn free after completing at least three runs with the group, are known for being really welcoming and inviting to all runners and ages, with some young children taking part each weekend. They have some of the fastest runners in Gibraltar, such as Ash Maer, and also some runners who would mistakenly consider themselves slow or walkers.

“When we set this up, me and Joe [Perdoni], our aim was to do something a bit like Parkrun, and our aim was not for it not to be a race. It’s absolutely not a race,” she said.

She added that the slowing average time is, in fact, a point of pride.

“The average time has got slower every year as we've got more slow runners coming,” she said.

“We added the walk, which is the idea of a guy called Kevin Borrett, and that means it's even more welcoming. And we do Jeffing, which is the run-walk. So we're completely encouraging of runners of all shapes sizes.”

The group’s bench, installed with support from Minister for Environment Dr John Cortes and was present for the 10th anniversary event in Gibraltar last month, even reflects this ethos.

“If you see our bench, one of the things that I was really keen on was that we had silhouettes of normal-shaped people, not super skinny people, you know, with big legs.”

Looking ahead for the year, Ms Morgan outlined a varied calendar that blends fun and community.

“So, every year we do a Pride run. We also try and do a reverse run where I look at all the times, and then people start slowest - first, fastest - last. So everybody finishing at the same time is the aim, but everybody gets very competitive about it.”

This year, technology will play a bigger role in that reverse run.

“And this year I've been doing more work on AI. So I'm going to get AI to work out the optimal starting times for everybody.”

“And we also, before Christmas, do a rum run, so we have a tot of rum before you set off, and one when you finish.”

They also host runs on bank holidays or special occasions as well as regular training runs throughout the week.

“There's lots of extra groups that are set up. So some people run six kilometres at 6am.There are social groups and we go to quiz nights. People go to happy hour. Yeah. So the point about sociability is it's really key.”

Despite it not being a race, it does allow for runners to track their progress each week without the formal race pressure.

But it is not all about the running, food also plays a part.

“Probably the breakfast is a big part of it,” she added.

CorreLibre is a weekly, timed, free 5.3km run in Gibraltar. No need to sign up, just go and join the rest at Jumpers [La Bateria] for 9am every Saturday. The results are posted here: http://www.correlibre.club/results.html



Laura Oxley, a member of the club and regular runner, was asked a few months ago to design and paint a mural on a bench as part of the 10th anniversary celebrations of Corre Libre.

“We wanted the bench to incorporate elements of Gibraltar and to celebrate the inclusivity of Corre Libre running club,” she told the Chronicle.

“The colour palette of oranges and yellows were also integral to the design, as these are part of the Corre Libre branding.”

“The club is for all runners, everyone finished the run on Saturday mornings with a cheer; whether they are first to cross the line or last.”

“This is why I was keen to include #ItsNotARace; Corre Libre is about community, friends and fitness never a competition. Unless you are competing with yourself to get in Personal Bests as the Saturday runs at 9am are timed.”

The bench design took a few hours to plan and draw out, the painting took place over a weekend and was a team effort with members sanding, painting base coats and varnishing.

“The actual painting was such a pleasure to complete, the positive feedback from the local community was overwhelming, because it’s in such a prominent place. Every few minutes people stopped me to share their gratitude,” said Ms Oxley.

“Being a part of this 10 year anniversary project was a privilege, my children are also very proud that Mummy was allowed to create a colourful piece of artwork in such a public place to celebrate being active.”