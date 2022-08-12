Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 12th Aug, 2022

Cortes congratulates Show Dance for Global Dance Open Finals

By Chronicle Staff
12th August 2022

Minister for Culture, John Cortes, has congratulated Show Dance on their achievements whilst representing Gibraltar at the Global Dance Open Finals held in Porto, Portugal in June.

Show Dance won first place in two categories.

Results were as follows:
1st place - Junior Acro Small Group:
- Sienna Brittenden
- Yaelle Ballester
- Emma Garcia
- Talia Sanchez
- Alyssa Hooper
- Faith Medina
- Eva Bruce
- Kacey Chichon
1st place - Jazz Adult Solo: Chenille Brown.

