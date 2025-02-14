Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Cortes meets head students

By Chronicle Staff
14th February 2025

Minister for Education, Dr John Cortes, continued his engagement with the local student body by once again meeting with the head students of Gibraltar College, Westside and Bayside schools, together with the Director of Education, Keri Scott.

The subjects discussed included language education, student discount schemes, work experience, and support and advice for students aspiring to university.

Next year’s head students will shortly be appointed, and the Dr Cortes will be meeting with them once they are in post.

