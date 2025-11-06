Cortes visits Nautilus Project’s seagrass nursery

The Minister for the Environment, Dr John Cortes, last week visited the Nautilus Project’s seagrass nursery located at the North Mole.

The nursery features seawater tanks equipped with a temperature control and circulation system, where cuttings of Posidonia oceanica seagrass have been planted on a sandy substrate. The cuttings were recently sourced by the Nautilus Project in Malta, and the facility has been established by volunteers.

The initiative, which is funded by Peninsula and supported by a grant from the UK’s Darwin Plus Fund, aims to restore the seagrass meadows that once existed around Gibraltar. These meadows are known for their biodiversity and serve as vital nursery habitats for a variety of marine species.

The project intends to encourage the growth of seagrass within the tanks, allowing it to flower and produce seeds. Both cuttings and seedlings will then be introduced to Gibraltar’s seabed as part of a wider restoration effort.

Marine Biologist at the Nautilus Project, Lewis Stagnetto, said: “Restoring seagrass in Gibraltar’s waters symbolises hope – a living reminder that with science, community, and perseverance, we can reverse damage and revive the natural balance of our marine environment.”

Dr Cortes said: “This is a really exciting project with tremendously positive possibilities in relation to our marine biodiversity and the absorption of carbon dioxide in our waters.”

“Nautilus and their sponsors are to be congratulated and will continue to have the full support of my Ministry and of the Department of the Environment and Climate Change.”