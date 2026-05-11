Cortes visits social centre in Chefchaouen

Minister with responsibility for relationships with Morocco, Dr John Cortes, visited a social centre in Chefchaouen during a working visit to Morocco earlier this month, where he was briefed on projects supporting autistic children and women.

Dr Cortes, whose portfolio includes developing relations with Morocco, visited APEA, L’Association des Parents d’Enfants Autistes, in the Rif’s “Blue City”.

The association supports parents of children with autism and works to promote the inclusion of autistic children and young people.

It provides learning opportunities, activities and support in gaining employment, and currently has 138 beneficiaries.

The Gibraltar charity Rifcom provides funding for specific projects, including the employment of a psychologist to identify and support children in local schools.

In 2025, Rifcom bought a new bus to provide transport to the centre in Chefchaouen for families living in outlying areas.

The charity also supports women’s empowerment.

Since 2024, 58 women have enrolled in Baccalaureate courses and five teachers have been employed to teach them.

A further 22 women who have previously completed the Baccalaureate are now being supported in university studies, with a counsellor employed to guide them.

This year, a programme also began to train and upskill women to take part in business initiatives to create income.

The first initiative involves the drying and extraction of oils from local plants and flowers for sale.

During the visit, Dr Cortes also saw ambulances donated by the GHA to Chefchaouen, including one sent during his time as the Minister for Health.

Dr Cortes said: “The way that Rifcom - and all who contribute to their fundraising - are helping these young people and women to be able to enrich their lives and contribute to society is incredible.”

“I want to thank them, and also the many families in Chefchaouen and the surrounding area who made it a point of coming to see me at their premises to share their stories of success and to thank me in person for the part that Gibraltar is playing in improving opportunities for them. It made me really proud of the spirit of Gibraltar, always contributing so positively to charitable work.”