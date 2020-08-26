Covid-19 cases continue to rise with 51 reported

The Gibraltar Government has today reported 51 active Covid-19 cases, with a further 16 non-residents testing positive for the virus.

This brings the total of Gibraltar residents, visitors and non-resident cases to 67, with some 425 people currently in isolation.

But the acting Medical Director, Dr Krishna Rawal, has said the gradual increase of cases is “not as concerning” due to the young age of those catching the virus.

Dr Rawal described how the majority of cases are young and that socialising was likely to be the cause of the spread.

He added those aged over 70 seemed to be adhering to public health guidance and staying away from social gatherings.

Dr Rawal caveated the rise in cases as less of a concern due to the age and health of the those catching the virus.

“Where we are at the moment, we have increasing numbers,” Dr Rawal told the Chronicle.

“It is climbing, it is obviously tempered slightly by the ones who are recovering, but the difference at the moment is that the majority of those people are young.”

Since the start of the pandemic Gibraltar has tested 31,747 people and some 142 results are pending.

Of the 67 cases, 50 are residents, one is a visitor and 16 are non-residents, with some 203 people recovered from the virus.

A total of 11,669 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic

sampling.