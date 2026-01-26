Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

CPA webinar focuses on digital transformation

By Chronicle Staff
26th January 2026

Ministers Leslie Bruzon and Pat Orfila, together with the Clerk to the Gibraltar Parliament, Phillip Borge McCarthy, took part in a webinar organised by the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association focusing on digital transformation within parliamentary and governmental institutions.

The webinar, led by Mark Sewards, examined how legislatures across the Commonwealth are adapting to technological change in order to enhance efficiency, transparency and public engagement, while safeguarding democratic principles and maintaining institutional integrity.

Discussions covered the use of digital tools in parliamentary procedure, constituent engagement and internal administration, as well as the challenges linked to their implementation, including cybersecurity considerations.

Participation in these sessions provides opportunities to exchange experiences with representatives from other Commonwealth jurisdictions and to share best practice on the responsible adoption of digital solutions within parliamentary systems.

