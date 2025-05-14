Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Craig Galliano and Justin Hewitt to represent Gibraltar at BetVictor World Cup of Darts

By Stephen Ignacio
14th May 2025

After an impressive performance at the Modus International Super Series pairs events this past weekend, Gibraltar darts supporters can once again look forward to seeing Craig Galliano and Justin Hewitt represent Gibraltar at the highest level.
The pair have qualified once again to represent Gibraltar at the BetVictor World Cup of Darts to be played from 12 to 15 June in Frankfurt, Germany.
This PDC run event will be broadcast LIVE on Sky Sports once again, and is likely to see the Gibraltar pair attract a large audience locally following recent success.
The pair qualify after a series of six qualifying events have taken place over the last several weeks culminating in the two players qualifying. This will not be the first time the duo represent Gibraltar, this being Craig’s fifth appearance at the event, and Justin’s sixth.
Having this weekend beaten both Poland and France and come close to delivering further surprises with narrow defeats against Northern Ireland and Belgium, the Gibraltar pair will be hoping to maintain the momentum shown and try and deliver some success in a competition where as one of the youngest pairs they have raised eyebrows with their performances.

