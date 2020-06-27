Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sat 27th Jun, 2020

Creativity channelled into lockdown rainbows

Eyleen Gomez

By Chronicle Staff
27th June 2020

During lockdown, members of the Arts and Crafts Association found themselves at home and with time on their hands.

“Like all of the community here on the rock, they found reasons to be happy and also struggled with their emotions,” said crochet artist Louise Ballantine.

“They decided to work on a project together even though they were apart and were inspired by the images of rainbows that became part of lockdown for us all.”

Each member translated the rainbow into their own craft and their own style.

These pieces now form part of an exhibition in the Arts and Crafts centre in Casemates.

The display includes items where the medium is crochet, knitting, sewing, wood work, string nail art, felting, decoupage, silver smithing, engraving, tie-dye and handmade glass work.

It can be seen at the Arts and Crafts Association’s premises in Casemates.

