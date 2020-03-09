Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 9th Mar, 2020

Sports

Cricket implements restrictions, including presence of parents at training sessions

By Stephen Ignacio
9th March 2020

Gibraltar Cricket is the latest sports association to have published restrictions on spectators and parents during their coaching sessions and matches.
In an announcement made to its members this Monday morning via its social media pages it has announced similar restrictions on spectators as those announced by other sorts such as football and rugby, the latter with whom they share facilities at Europa stadium with.
In the announcement published this Monday the Gibraltar Cricket Board states, ‘Gibraltar Cricket has closely been monitoring the advices issued by HM Government of Gibraltar regarding Covid-19.
In line with the advisory statements, Gibraltar Cricket can confirm that all events, whether fixtures or coaching, are to be played behind closed doors with immediate effect.
Only players, coaches and Gibraltar Cricket officials will be allowed to access any of Gibraltar Cricket sites at the Europa Point Stadium and Victoria Stadium.
With regard to coaching and development sessions, only those children under the age of 7 will be permitted to have a parent on site but outside of the playing area in case of any emergency. All other parents are to drop off and pick up their children from the Harding's Battery site.
All sites will have hand sanitisers and signage on site. We request that all parents, volunteers and members to adhere to the advice issued by Her Majesty's Government of Gibraltar in respect of Covid-19.
Gibraltar Cricket is constantly monitoring the situation and will be liaising with all the relevant authorities and stakeholders. Advice and information affecting any future events will be issued in due course.
We would like to thank everyone for their understanding and co-operation. If anyone has any concerns please call the 111 Covid-19 helpline for further advice.”

