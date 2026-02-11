Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 11th Feb, 2026

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Cricket in collaboration with Hindu Community to set March World Cup vibes

By Stephen Ignacio
11th February 2026

Gibraltar cricket is looking ahead to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 in a slightly different way, teaming up with the Hindu Community of Gibraltar (HCG) for what organisers describe as a “cracking afternoon of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 action, with some community cricket to get us warmed up”.
The day will begin with informal cricket games open to men, women and children, before participants come together to enjoy what organisers hope will be an unforgettable family day, watching live T20 World Cup action on screen at the Europa Sports Complex.
The event will take place on March 1, starting at 12pm, with organisers keen to begin with some relaxed community cricket — “nothing too serious, just a good innings with good company”.
The announcement comes at a time when the association has also been dealing with the effects of recent severe weather in Gibraltar, which saw the Europa Sports Complex temporarily closed during the storms.
While the association had initially celebrated the passing of Storm Leonardo and Storm Marta with a social media post expressing anticipation for the resumption of the Women’s Indoor League and the Under-13s Indoor League, further inspections revealed storm damage to the indoor cricket hall.
“Just when you think all is good in the cricket world, the cricket gods send a test!” read a social media post from the association.
“Unfortunately, our indoor cricket hall at the Europa Sports Complex has suffered some damage during the storms that have been hitting not-so-sunny Gibraltar over the last few weeks.
“We are already working closely alongside the GSLA to get the facilities back to ship-shape as quickly as possible. Our priority is getting our youth, men’s and women’s squads back to training and playing the game we love.”
In recent years, cricket in Gibraltar has seen a rise in interest, with opportunities expanding since the relocation of the sport to Europa Sports Stadium.
One of the key events on the calendar this year will be Gibraltar’s participation in the T20 World Cup qualifiers in July, where they are set to face Scotland, Romania, Belgium and Serbia.

Most Read

Local News

Duty-free allowances to change under new treaty rules

Mon 9th Feb, 2026

Local News

Tech issues resolved after airfield closed affecting all morning flights

Mon 9th Feb, 2026

Local News

Property market realigns as total deal value falls and residency pause weighs on confidence 

Mon 9th Feb, 2026

Opinion & Analysis

The Cauldron: The Rookery

Tue 10th Feb, 2026

Local News

Govt monitoring weather as services and schools stay open ‘at present’

Tue 3rd Feb, 2026

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

11th February 2026

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Corporate 5-a-side Charity tournament this Thursday

11th February 2026

Sports
Four internationals, two sports, one stadium

11th February 2026

Sports
More records and medals in Spain for youth runners

11th February 2026

Sports
Gibraltar Rugby set for its next international as they prepare for Sweden in March

10th February 2026

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2026