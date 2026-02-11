Cricket in collaboration with Hindu Community to set March World Cup vibes

Gibraltar cricket is looking ahead to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 in a slightly different way, teaming up with the Hindu Community of Gibraltar (HCG) for what organisers describe as a “cracking afternoon of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 action, with some community cricket to get us warmed up”.

The day will begin with informal cricket games open to men, women and children, before participants come together to enjoy what organisers hope will be an unforgettable family day, watching live T20 World Cup action on screen at the Europa Sports Complex.

The event will take place on March 1, starting at 12pm, with organisers keen to begin with some relaxed community cricket — “nothing too serious, just a good innings with good company”.

The announcement comes at a time when the association has also been dealing with the effects of recent severe weather in Gibraltar, which saw the Europa Sports Complex temporarily closed during the storms.

While the association had initially celebrated the passing of Storm Leonardo and Storm Marta with a social media post expressing anticipation for the resumption of the Women’s Indoor League and the Under-13s Indoor League, further inspections revealed storm damage to the indoor cricket hall.

“Just when you think all is good in the cricket world, the cricket gods send a test!” read a social media post from the association.

“Unfortunately, our indoor cricket hall at the Europa Sports Complex has suffered some damage during the storms that have been hitting not-so-sunny Gibraltar over the last few weeks.

“We are already working closely alongside the GSLA to get the facilities back to ship-shape as quickly as possible. Our priority is getting our youth, men’s and women’s squads back to training and playing the game we love.”

In recent years, cricket in Gibraltar has seen a rise in interest, with opportunities expanding since the relocation of the sport to Europa Sports Stadium.

One of the key events on the calendar this year will be Gibraltar’s participation in the T20 World Cup qualifiers in July, where they are set to face Scotland, Romania, Belgium and Serbia.