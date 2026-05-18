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Mon 18th May, 2026

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Sports

Cricket squad announced for World Cup sub-regional qualifiers

By Stephen Ignacio
18th May 2026

Gibraltar Cricket has announced its men’s national team squad for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Sub-Regional Qualifier B, set to take place in Denmark from July 8-15, 2026.

The tournament will mark a historic milestone as the first senior ICC event ever hosted by Denmark and will feature nine nations competing for progression to the next stage of qualification for the 2028 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

The participating countries are Belgium, Denmark, Estonia, Gibraltar, Hungary, Norway, Romania, Serbia and Türkiye.

Gibraltar will begin its campaign against Belgium, Romania and Serbia in the opening round of fixtures as the squad continues its preparations and development along the World Cup qualification pathway.

Captain Kieron Ferrary will lead the side, alongside the coaching staff and squad travelling to Denmark for the competition.

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