Team BikeZoo was back in action this weekend at the demanding Media Maratón La Almoraima, taking on a course that proved far tougher than its profile suggested. While the route offered stunning scenery throughout, riders had little opportunity to take in the surroundings as the relentless nature of the race kept the pressure on from start to finish.

The course featured a punishing combination of short, steep climbs followed immediately by fast and technical descents, leaving little room for recovery and demanding full concentration throughout. It was a true mountain bike race in every sense — physically demanding, technically challenging, and ultimately hugely rewarding to complete.

BikeZoo riders delivered a series of strong performances across the categories:

Giles Cerisola produced an outstanding ride to finish 9th in Master 30 and 22nd overall

Derek Barbara secured 9th in Master 50, crossing the line 54th overall

Alex Lopez battled through the tough conditions to finish 49th in Master 40 and 116th overall

Nicky Macedo delivered a superb performance to take 1st place in Master 40 Female, finishing 203rd overall

The results reflect the team’s determination and preparation, with every rider digging deep to overcome the relentless demands of the course. Another successful weekend for Team BikeZoo, continuing to represent strongly on the regional MTB racing scene.