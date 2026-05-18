Nico takes Gibraltar Senior Darts National Championship title

The 2026 Gibraltar Senior Darts National Championship has been won for the first time by Nico following a dramatic 6–5 victory over Craig Galliano in a closely contested final.

Both finalists produced a high-quality performance throughout the match, which went down to the deciding leg and showcased the very best of Gibraltar darts at senior level.

Craig Galliano pushed the eventual champion all the way with an impressive tournament display of his own, narrowly missing out in a final that remained in the balance until the very end.

Organisers praised both players for their performances, describing the final as a credit to Gibraltar darts and a fitting conclusion to the national championship.