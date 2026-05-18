Península successfully defended its Circuito Alcaidesa Marina de J/80 title following a highly competitive season finale held this weekend in the waters off La Línea de la Concepción.

The boat, owned by John Bassadone, also secured the Spring Series title after winning the third and final event of the series.

Team Kouko and GVS PAS completed the overall podium standings following a season made up of 44 races across the autumn, winter and spring series.

The final Spring Series event brought varied conditions for the J/80 fleet. Two races were completed on Saturday in light winds of 5 to 6 knots with shifting directions between 125º and 110º. Conditions stabilised on Sunday with winds shifting to 180º-190º and increasing to 8 to 9 knots, allowing four further races to be completed.

A total of six races were sailed over the weekend, bringing the Spring Series tally to 16 races and the overall season total to 44.

Although there was no surprise regarding the overall winner, the season highlighted the increasing competitiveness within the fleet. Península, sailing under the flags of the Royal Gibraltar Yacht Club and CN Bevelle, retained the overall circuit title after a closely fought campaign in which consistency and minimising mistakes proved decisive.

Bassadone’s crew produced a strong finish to the season, winning four of the six races over the weekend. Team Kouko, sailed by Pedro Butrón and Dani Cuevas of the RC Marítimo de Marbella, finished second after winning the remaining two races.

GVS PAS, sailed by Nacho Cifuentes and Rafael Díaz under the CN Bevelle and RC Mediterráneo pennants, completed the podium just one point behind second place.

The close competition continued throughout the fleet. Tacuarita and Fiestas Team tied on points in fourth and fifth place respectively, while Aquaholic finished just one point behind them.

Aviador and Alcaidesa Marina also finished level on points in seventh and eighth places, while Pretty Sailing rounded off the standings.

Following protests that resulted in some changes to the standings, Península also confirmed overall victory in the Spring Series ahead of Team Kouko and Fiestas Team.

In the overall Circuito Alcaidesa Marina de J/80 standings, calculated from the combined autumn, winter and spring series, Península retained the title ahead of Team Kouko and GVS PAS.

The circuit was organised by the Club Náutico Bevelle and the Real Club Náutico de La Línea de la Concepción, in collaboration with the Royal Gibraltar Yacht Club and sponsored by Alcaidesa Marina.

With increasingly competitive racing and results often decided by the narrowest of margins, the Circuito Alcaidesa Marina de J/80 once again highlighted the strong growth of one-design sailing in the Strait area and has already raised expectations for next season.