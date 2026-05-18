Gibraltar at Southend ahead of United Nations Ju Jitsu Association congress in October

Four students at the Bushido Gibraltar academy were graded to white belts from Group One and Group Two last Friday, just prior to Gibraltar’s participation in an annual event in Southend.

Gibraltar is also preparing to host a major event this October, with the Southend competition providing not only an opportunity for participants to showcase themselves, but also to hold an official meeting regarding this year’s United Nations Ju Jitsu Congress Gibraltar.

Led by Sensei Tony, the Gibraltar national team included junior student Izabella Beaumont Smith, a 14-year-old purple belt competing in continuous fighting and random attacks in what was her first international competition. Alongside her was veteran Michael Mahtani, who competed in continuous fighting and empty-hand katas. Michael won last year’s continuous fighting silver medal.

The annual Ju Jitsu event in Southend is equivalent to the United Nations Ju Jitsu Association Congress, which Gibraltar will host on the weekend of October 9, 10 and 11, 2026, at the Bayside Sports Hall.